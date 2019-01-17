Dumfries House honoured at awards ceremony

The Dumfries House estate was recognised as one of Ayrshire’s outstanding destinations as its staff and facilities gained six prizes in a prestigious national awards.

Hospitality staff at the estate near Cumnock, saved for the nation by HRH The Prince of Wales 12 years ago, were praised for their efforts at The Scottish Hotel Of The Year Awards at Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow.

At one of three regional awards ceremonies, staff at Dumfries House Lodge and the adjacent Woodlands restaurant were named winners in the Argyll and Lomond, Clyde, Glasgow and South West regional ceremony.

Housekeeper of the Year was Margaret Bryce (Cumnock), while Helen Robertson (Irvine) was named Duty Manager of the Year.

Chef Adam McKissock (Ayr) was named best in his field, and Rachael Baird (Cumnock) was crowned Food and Beverage Individual of the Year. Evan Samson (Auchinleck), who presides over wedding arrangements at Dumfries House, received the Events Team of the Year on behalf of his team, and the five-star Dumfries House Lodge won Best B&B/Guesthouse of the Year.

Lodge manager Colin Caird said: ‘I am extremely proud of our achievement here at Dumfries House Lodge. All the staff work very hard all year round and to get the recognition at this awards ceremony means a lot.’

Sitting on the edge of 2000 acres of the Dumfries House estate and only a few hundred metres from Dumfries House itself, the lodge is an exclusive five-star country guest house that offers 22 luxury guest rooms and two self-catering cottages.

From July 2017 to July 2018, the lodge welcomed more than 15,500 guests.

Colin led the five-star accommodation to awards glory just months after taking up his new role.

Home to the largest known collection of furniture designer Thomas Chippendale’s early work, Dumfries House remained untouched for 250 years before it was saved for the nation by HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay in 2007. It now operates as a tourist attraction and education hub, offering young people the opportunity to engage in learning experiences that promote confidence, personal development and training in real life skills.

The Prince’s Foundation, formed in April as a result of consolidation of Dumfries House Trust and other charities, is headquartered at Dumfries House. The Prince’s Foundation is now the second-largest employer in East Ayrshire with more than 200 full-time and part-time staff across the house, estate and education and training programmes.

Colin continued: ‘The best thing about working at Dumfries House is how friendly and hardworking the staff are. Every single person that works here is dedicated to their job and will do whatever they can to help you. I’m really looking forward to being part of the team and helping to continue make the lodge such a success.’

General admission to Dumfries House is free while guided house tours can be booked in advance by calling 01290 425 959.

To book Dumfries House Lodge call 01290 429920 or visit www.dumfries-house.org.uk/lodge.