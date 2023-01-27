Doddie Aid rowing challenge for Cameron House

CAMERON House at Loch Lomond is taking part in Doddie Aid 2023 with a mass-participation rowing challenge over the next five weeks.

The event will raise money for the charity created by Scottish rugby legend Doddy Weir, who died in November, aged 52.

The MyName’5 Doddie Foundation, which was founded in November 2017, aims to aid research and give hope to people with motor neuron disease.

The whole team at Cameron House is taking part in the continuous rowing challenge in the hotel’s gym.

Support for the event has come from some famous faces, including local rugby stars Gregor Brown and Rory Darge from Glasgow Warriors, and Scotland player Ryan Wilson.

The challenge welcomes people from near and far to get involved, with a goal of rowing 50,000 metres.

This gives people the chance to get competitive and rack up miles by setting up leagues to compete against friends, family and teammates.

Doddie Aid involves six regional teams – Edinburgh, Glasgow, Barbarians, Wales, the South, and North & Midlands – with Cameron House forming part of “Team Glasgow”.

In the past two years, the event has attracted more than 30,000 people, who have covered four million miles, while raising more than £2 million for MyName’5 Doddie Foundation.

