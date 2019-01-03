Enjoy Scotland’s national drink in the perfect venue

There’s nowhere better than Scotland to enjoy a whisky.

Crowned Hotel Bar of the Year by Whisky Magazine on 7 December 2018, Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course is the perfect retreat for those who crave luxury, exceptional service and one of Scotland’s finest hotels.

Their unique, award-winning 800-year old Cave Bar showcases over 120 whiskies, a private members’ locker club and an Old and Rare Cabinet housing whiskies from distilleries that no longer exist.

Originally a baronial home dating back to the 13th century, this 4-star boutique hotel is steeped in rich history. Think sumptuous interiors, cosy corner and a warm welcome where the fires are always lit. They also boast a 2 Red Rosette Dining Room and an 18-hole golf course ranked amongst the top 100 by Golf World magazine.

The view from a bedroom at Meldrum HouseNo stranger to awards, Scottish Field also crowned their Cave Bar in their top 10 bars in Scotland. It’s worth checking out one of their latest offers at the hotel – Have a Dram On Us.

It includes an overnight stay, a dram of Glen Garioch Whisky in their exclusive Whisky Club and a tour at the Glen Garioch Distillery only half a mile from the hotel with return transport.

All for only £120 per room per night through to April.

Meldrum House has a plethora of gift vouchers ideas ensuring an unforgettable experience. You’ll find indulgent stays in gorgeous rooms, to afternoon tea at the log-burning fire in the Drawing Room. Or golf lessons with one of the UK’s top golf coaches and vouchers than can be used in the Pro Shop.

All beautifully presented in Meldrum House packaging, tick that person off your present list today with something you would want to

receive yourself.

For gift vouchers online head to https://meldrumhouse.skchase.com/vouchers/ , call 01651 872294, or email enquiries@meldrumhouse.com