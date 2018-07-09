Capital hotel reveals its plush new suites

A leading Scottish hotel has partnered up with leading Scottish textile design studio, Araminta Campbell, to reveal a stunning set of luxury suites.

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian, the iconic hotel on Princes Street, now offers Araminta Campbell suites, which offer guests the chance to relax in a stunning setting overlooking Edinburgh Castle surrounded by exclusive, timeless pieces designed and created by the team in its stylish Leith weaving studio.

Specialising in one-off handwoven accessories made from alpaca wool, Araminta Campbell’s designs are inspired by Scotland’s natural beauty and weaving heritage.

The suites will feature pieces from the MINTA collection, a contemporary interiors range made from 100% British alpaca wool. The cushions and blankets are woven in the Scottish Borders at a family-run mill, and feature delicate woven designs inspired by ferns, alliums and willow branches.

Dale MacPhee, general manager at the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh said: ‘We’re thrilled to be partnering with Araminta to bring the brand’s beautiful representations of Scotland’s landscape to our luxury suites.

‘The rooms will offer guests a calm and relaxing haven in the heart of the city, with the soothing natural colours and textures of Araminta Campbell’s alpaca furnishings.’

Araminta added: ‘The suites at Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh are an exciting project and gives us an opportunity to showcase our pieces in an iconic Edinburgh hotel.

‘It also ensures that we can give the guests an exclusive studio experience and promote a side of Edinburgh that most visitors to the city don’t usually get to see.

‘Our silky soft Willow and Allium blankets and Fern patterned cushions are luxurious and soft in a calming palette of natural colours so offer a perfect complement to the Suite’s beautiful interiors. The ideal choice for guests looking to relax after a busy day exploring all that the capital has to offer.’

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian, known locally as the Caley, is one of Edinburgh’s most significant landmarks.

Standing proudly at the West End of Princes Street, this former Victorian railway building hotel nestles in the shadow of the imposing Edinburgh Castle and its reputation for style and excellence has attracted generations of locals, international visitors and notable personalities for over one hundred years.

Araminta Campbell founded her eponymous label in 2014, after graduating from Manchester School of Art with a degree in Embroidery. Bringing traditional craftsmanship and materials in line with twenty-first century tastes, Araminta has created a brand that fuses her unique design aesthetic with her deep love of Scotland.

She remains the creative driving force, designing her own collections and bespoke commissions for clients, as well as overseeing every part of the weaving process.

Prices for the Araminta Campbell suites start at £850 for a junior suite and include breakfast for two, a VIP tour of the Araminta Campbell studio and gift voucher worth £650.