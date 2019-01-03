Beautiful sights to behold over a Scottish river

Scotland is famous for its lochs and rivers, and its beautiful buildings with riverside locations.

Ednam House in Kelso, enjoys an enviable position on the banks of the River Tweed, with views over Old Roxburgh. This mellow stone Georgian country house, offers a warm welcome to field sports enthusiasts, with its close proximity to one of Scotland’s finest salmon beats.

Regular guests appreciate the hotel’s unique riverside location and combination of ‘town meets country’, as well as the chance to explore the Borders’ rich cultural history, or place their bets down at the racecourse.

The exquisite interiors and homely surroundings of this fine 18th century Georgian house, with its cosy log fires provides a cheerful rest, whatever your interests.

There are 33 generously-sized bedrooms and suites, all individually decorated in a traditional country house style. Luxurious amenities, including toiletries and white fluffy bathrobes and slippers, add to guests’ comfort. Most enjoy river views, over the old bridge or towards Floors Castle.

Dining in the AA rosette-awarded Riverside Restaurant serves Scottish beef, venison, East Coast seafood or haggis, complemented by fine wines. Private dining is available. Whatever the occasion, panoramic views of the Tweed from your window will always add to the pleasure.

There are two reception rooms, The Tweed Room which has a ‘gentleman’s club’ ambience, and the elegant Drawing Room, a popular space in which to enjoy Afternoon Tea.

During the warmer months, enjoy refreshments on the delightful garden terrace. The hotel’s extensive, well-stocked gardens offer the opportunity for a gentle riverside stroll, or a place to sit and simply soak up the tranquillity.

