Are you the next Landscape Photographer of the Year?

At Scottish Field, we know how many talented photographers there are out there, based on the pictures you send us each month.

But if you’ve taken a picture, which you think has got that something special, this is your chance to have your skills recognised on a national scale.

Time’s running out if you want to enter the 12th Landscape Photographer of the Year event, an annual photographic competition open to almost anyone and everyone.

There are four adult categories for those aged 18 or over on 7 July 2018: Classic view; Living the view; Your view; and Urban view.

The judges will choose the single best image from all four Adult categories. The photographer of this image will be awarded the prestigious title, ‘Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018’ and £10,000.

For the images then judged to be the best in each of the four categories, there will be a prize of £1000.

For the images judged second in each of the four adult categories, there will be a prize of £500.

There are four categories for those aged 17 or under on 7 July 2018:: Classic view; Living the view; Your view; and Urban view.

The photographer, aged 17 or under, who creates the entry chosen by the judges as the single best image, taking into account all four youth categories, will become the Young Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018 and will win £1,000. Payment of the cash element of the prize will be made to the winner’s parent/guardian.

There will be a prize of a copy of the Awards book for the photographer of the image judged the best in each of the four youth categories.

There is also the Network Rail ‘Lines in the Landscape’ Award.

This award will be presented to the one photographer who best captures the spirit of today’s rail network as it relates to the landscape around it. Images may be submitted for this award of the operational national rail network anywhere in Great Britain (excluding Northern Ireland).

Please note that images of any underground railway systems, light rail systems, heritage railways, disused infrastructure, pier railways or model railways are not eligible.

The final prize is the Sunday Times Magazine Award, for the favourite image of The Sunday Times Magazine.

The prize will be a one-day photography workshop in the UK, courtesy of organisers Light & Land, plus a 12-month digital subscription to The Times/The Sunday Times.

To be eligible, images must be of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

Images must have been taken within the five years immediately prior to the closing date, of midnight on July 7.

All entries must be submitted digitally (scans from film are acceptable) and must be uploaded HERE. No entries will be accepted by mail.

Visit the Landscape Photographer of the Year website for full details.