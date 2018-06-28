Architectural award hat-trick for the Engine Shed

A Scottish building has scooped three top industry awards in its first year of opening.

The Engine Shed in Stirling has been awarded three prestigious accolades.

As well as being named one of the best new buildings in Scotland at the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) 2018, The Engine Shed was awarded Best Building 2018 and Best Use of Stone at the Stirling Society of Architects Design Awards 2018.

The Engine Shed, run by Historic Environment Scotland (HES), is Scotland’s dedicated building conservation centre, serving as a central hub for building and conservation professionals and the general public.

Development began in 2013 to revitalise and extend the original building, with the Engine Shed opening to the public in July 2017.

The RIAS Awards judges said: ‘The judges were unanimous in their view that this was an outstanding project.

‘The re-use of the existing elements of the building together with the very subtle and well executed extensions demonstrated considerable skill.’

Dr David Mitchell, director of conservation at Historic Environment Scotland said: ‘We are very pleased that the Engine Shed has been recognised as one of the best new buildings in Scotland.

‘The conservation centre was built using traditional materials in a contemporary way and sympathetically making the most of the original building.

‘The response from visitors and users of the building has been great and in its first year of operation has gained significant international profile for what the Scottish sector does in research and education around traditional buildings. One of our own architects designed the building and the project team worked very hard to deliver our aspirations.’

At the very forefront of conservation, the Engine Shed will provide a central hub to engage the next generation with our historic environment and the value of protecting and preserving it, whilst helping to ensure a safe and sustainable future for our rich built heritage.

The Engine Shed will be the test lab for developing activities and resources which can then be rolled out for use across the country and will help to support and enable the work of partners across a range of sectors spanning heritage, construction, education and training and many other related fields.

The Engine Shed has received funding from Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), Scottish Government’s Young Scots Fund, European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the difference made up by Historic Environment Scotland.

The Engine Shed will house Historic Environment Scotland’s Technical Outreach and Education, Conservation Science, and Digital Documentation teams, strengthening the link between research, education, and technology to increase an understanding of buildings and materials.

The development of the Engine Shed will create a network of conservation centres linking with Historic Environment Scotland’s masonry training centres in Elgin and Forth Valley College and the applied conservation unit at South Gyle, Edinburgh.