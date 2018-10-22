Another reason to visit the beautiful Blair Castle

A Scots castle is getting ready to transform into a festive wonderland next month.

This November, Blair Castle will welcome visitors from across Perthshire and beyond to its annual Christmas Fair.

More than 50 Scottish art, craft and food producers will exhibit at the historic castle on Friday 4, Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 November, between 10am and 4pm daily.

Over the three-day period, the majestic Ballroom and striking Banvie Hall will be transformed into a winter wonderland to showcase some of Scotland’s finest crafts and sumptuous foods. Growing in popularity over recent years, over 1500 people flocked to the castle for the 2017 Blair Castle Christmas Fair, a 70% increase in visitors from 2015.

Organised by Exclusively Highlands, the fair will bring together glassmakers, chocolatiers, artists, sculptors, bakers, jewellers, charcutiers and more. Exhibitors will travel far and wide to attend the event, with Highland Charcuterie Smoke House journeying from Kinlochbervie to showcase its award-winning range of smoked products, and The Highland Craft Company travelling from the Tain Peninsula with its collection of skin care products, made with natural ingredients and essential oils.

Other exhibitors include contemporary fused glass and wrought iron furniture design company Hawkhill Forge; Willow Lohr, who’s handcrafted needle felted products are inspired by Highland wildlife; luxury artisanal chocolate and pastry producers, Highland Patissier; family run McKenzie Beard Company; and Duncan Smith Glasscraft, who will be showcasing his intricate handmade products at Blair Castle Christmas Fair for the first time.

Throughout the weekend, Blair Castle café and restaurant will be open to visitors from 10am until 4pm, serving a selection of hot and cold refreshments and delicious, freshly made dishes.

Julia Sim, head of sales and marketing at Blair Castle said: ‘The Christmas Fair always proves to be a fantastic few days for locals and visitors to the area, and we look forward to welcoming organisations from across the country to Blair Castle.

‘With such a wealth of talent on display over the weekend, it’s the perfect place to treat yourself or someone special to some handmade Scottish produce.’

Isabel Stewart, director at Exclusively Highlands, said: ‘Our first Christmas Fair of the season, we’re looking forward to getting into the festive spirit over the three days. Friendly and welcoming, Blair Castle is most definitely one of our favourite venues, and the fair is such a lovely way to start your Christmas shopping.’

Tickets to the Blair Castle Christmas Fair can be purchased at the door on the day for only £3.

For more information on Blair Castle, visit www.blair-castle.co.uk.