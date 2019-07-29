A warm welcome ahead of the Solheim Cup tee off

There’s not long to go until the Solheim Cup tees off in Scotland.

The Provost of Perth and Kinross Dennis Melloy recently welcomed Polly Clark, European Solheim Cup director of the Ladies European Tour to Perth and Kinross, ahead of the competition being played at Gleneagles.

Provost Melloy said: ‘It was a pleasure to meet Polly today and discuss the upcoming Solheim Cup and the PING Junior Solheim Cup which are taking place at The Gleneagles Hotel from 9 to 15 September 2019.

‘We are expecting the Solheim Cup to attract around 100,000 spectators to Gleneagles and, with an additional TV audience of 600 million, we want to make sure that the excitement and quality of the event is fully supported and everyone is able to enjoy this fantastic competition.’

The ethos of the Solheim Cup is for the event at The Gleneagles Hotel to be inclusive and family-oriented, explicitly welcoming and valuing young people.

This commitment is backed up by making entry tickets free for all children and young people 16 and under, who are accompanied by a paying adult. There will be a large-scale family activity zone on site for the duration of the event.

For tickets to the Solheim Cup itself visit the Perth City website: https://www.perthcity.co.uk/solheim-cup-2019/