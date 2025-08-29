Travel Review: Seaton House, St Andrews

Visitors flock to St Andrews for different reasons, whether it be to play rounds of gold on the town’s historic championship courses, visit the third-oldest university in the English-speaking world, shop its many local boutiques, or go on a history-walking tour of the ancient ruined cathedral in the former ecclesiastical capital of Scotland.

Whatever the reason for visiting, finding a comfortable place to shelter and eat is essential.

Overlooking West Sands Beach and the North Sea is St Andrews’ newest and ideally placed hotel, Seaton House. Located in the Victorian Town Houses that used to host the Scores Hotel, the 42-bedroom hotel has been renovated to reflect lush comfort and luxurious style without the pretension.

As soon as you enter the hotel, guests are put at ease with the casual conversation-like manner as you check in. After giving my name at the reception, hotel staff led me to comfortable seating in the next room and offered me a welcome drink of my choice. Once I was checked-in, I was led to my suite and pointed out the amenities including complimentary bottled water, soft drinks, snacks, wine and beer.

Luxury Scottish charm and comfort is on display in the suite with soft cashmere tartan throws that match the sofa in the seating area. My first task when entering a hotel room is to test out the bed and after taking off my shoes and slipping into the robe and complimentary slippers, I tucked myself into bed and had a wee nap encompassed by cosy warmth. Later, I stripped the corner of the bed to find out what mattress brand they used.

After my nap, I wandered around my suite to check out the rest of the amenities. In the seating area, there was a large flatscreen TV with Chromecast on a built-in bookcase filled with local interests, from golfing and history to botany. On the coffee table a decanter of Kingsbarns Doocot whisky was free to enjoy. Outside there was a semi-private garden terrace which I sat to enjoy a cup of Taylor’s tea before I had a wander through town. When I returned, I was most excited to soak in the deep tub with another cup of tea and some ambient lighting before taking a rain shower.

The hotel has three dining areas, including the The Board Room where I had a delicious breakfast the next morning and the atmospheric Bow Butts Bar where you can grab a latte or tea or your favourite tipple, day or night. However, their biggest draw is the newly relocated Ondine Oyster & Grill with stunning reviews over the beach. Open Tuesday to Sunday, this bright dining space serves thoughtfully sourced seasonal Scottish produce in creative and delicious dishes with the star of the show of course being their seafood.

I was served a flavoursome three courses by attentive staff, starting with a seafood and shellfish bisque that lingered on the tongue and followed by buttery lemon sole with capers and shrimp that was perfectly seasoned. I was absolutely content after these two courses and full to the brim, but I managed to fit in a generous portion of Tiramisu. Since I’ve visited, the Ondine has started doing ‘Sundays at Seaton House’ with live music and an exclusive three-course lunch menu. I’ll have to come back.

While I am not a golfer, the hotel is a minute or two away from the first tee of the world – the Old Course – and the Royal and Ancient Clubhouse of St Andrews. Links to golfing can be found throughout the hotel and the room. The 24-hour concierge can also help you book experiences and excursions or arrange anything you may need, including a secure place to store your golf bag.

I spent my weekend break at Seaton House doing some of my favourite things: eating delicious food in a beautiful environment, sleeping in glorious comfort, drinking tea and sipping whisky in a comforting base before exploring the town. The next time I am back in St Andrews. I wouldn’t hesitate to choose to stay with them again.

