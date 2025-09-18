Perthshire estate Murrayshall launches collection of luxury pods

Perthshire estate Murrayshall has launched a collection of state of the art luxury pods.

The pods, positioned within the natural beauty of the historic estate, are part of a £30 million transformation project.

Guests will be able to enjoy modern amenities including underfloor heating, air conditioning, televisions and indoor/outdoor living.

Beyond the new accommodation, there is the AA Rosette Eòlas restaurant, 27 holes of parkland golf, and diverse outdoor pursuits including axe throwing and quad biking.

‘This has been five years in the making and represents the first phase of our £30 million investment in the future of Murrayshall,’ said Gary Silcock, General Manager.

‘Step into a new kind of countryside experience – that’s exactly what we’ve achieved with these exceptional luxury pods.

‘The 50% increase in our accommodation capacity naturally means more employment opportunities will follow, which is fantastic news for our team and the local community.

‘These pods offer something truly special for guests seeking that perfect blend of comfort and connection with nature.

‘Our recent win of Best Hotel Experience at the Central and East of Scotland Thistle Awards comes at a perfect time for the hotel, adding another exceptional experience to our offering.

‘We now offer three different room choices from main house, suites in Balvaird house and luxury pods.’

