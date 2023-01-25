Kelso wants to be ‘Scotland’s wellbeing capital’

TOURISM body Visit Kelso wants to attract travelers interested in wellbeing to the Borders town.

The group asked people who work in some of the town’s shops, cafes, restaurants, and visitor destinations to become “wellness warriors” as part of Kelso’s efforts to be recognised as “Scotland’s wellbeing capital”.

The Schloss Roxburghe Hotel – which opened its spa recently – is supporting the campaign.

Tina Newton, a Visit Kelso volunteer, said: “Wellbeing it at the forefront of everyone’s minds right now – we felt it was important to come together as a town to show both locals and visitors that there are quick and easy ways to take better care of yourself.”

Melanie Allen, interim chief executive at the South of Scotland Destination Alliance, added: “With wellbeing such an important issue and winter such a beautiful time to explore the Borders, it’s great to see local businesses coming together and working with Visit Kelso on launching this initiative.

“With its historic market square, the ruins of Roxburgh Castle nearby and beautiful walks along the water where the rivers Tweed and Teviot meet, Kelso already offers great ways to unwind, but having lots of local businesses collaborate like this to offer visitors extra ways to boost their physical and mental wellbeing is a wonderful idea.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s travel pages.

Plus, don’t miss our readers’ hotel reviews in the February issue of Scottish Field magazine.