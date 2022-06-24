Island Pods: Relax, unwind and recharge

SET amongst spectacular scenery, with magnificent wildlife on your doorstep, our pods are the perfect base for couples looking for the ultimate island retreat. Whether you are looking to conquer your first Munro, explore a Scottish castle, encounter white-tailed eagles or puffins, or simply relax and detox from the hustle and bustle of working life… our luxury glamping pods are ready and waiting for your arrival.

Our pods feature the comforts of a modern hotel room with a fully-fitted and equipped kitchen, en suite shower room, cost underfloor heating, free WiFi and Freesat TV, on site electric vehicle charging points, and spectacular seaside, woodland, and hillside views.

Of all the Scottish islands, the Isle of Mull boasts one of the most diverse ecosystems in Britain. Most of Mull’s iconic wildlife species are present on the isle all year round, such as white-tailed eagle, golden eagle, red deer, hen harrier, and Otter. Island Pods sits on the shoreline of Loch Na Keal, the island’s wildlife spotting hub, giving you the opportunity to spot eagles soaring overhead from your doorstep.

There are several hiking routes directly from the pod site, including the climb of the island’s only Munro, Ben More (966m). Or perhaps you prefer to travel by bike – why not take one of our e-bikes or mountain bikes to explore the island, discovering hidden glens and dramatic mountain views along the way?

Open from April to October. Enquires – stay@islandpods.co.uk

Find out more at www.islandpods.co.uk