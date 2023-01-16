Hospitality news round-up: Glenapp, No 26, and more

Peter Ranscombe rounds-up the latest news from Scotland’s hospitality venues.

GLENAPP Castle’s penthouse apartment, “The Endeavour”, has been named by Elite Traveler magazine as “one of the top 100 most luxurious and exclusive” places to stay on the planet.

The penthouse suite at the 21-room Ayrshire castle opened in May 2021 following the conversion of the building’s entire top floor into a 4,000sq ft apartment.

Jill Chalmers, managing director of Glenapp Castle, said: “This is a highly sought-after accolade for our team and the hospitality industry.

“Four years in the making, The Endeavour provides a world-class destination in both its unique setting and an extremely high standard of service and quality that we are delighted has been acknowledged by Elite Traveler.”

Meanwhile, further up the west coast, No 26 By The Sea in Oban has made it onto TripAdvisor’s list of the “hottest new hotels in the world”.

Owner Paul Sloan said: “We’re delighted to be recognised by Tripadvisor as one of the 25 hottest new hotels in the world.

“It really pays tribute to the fantastic work all members of the team do to ensure our guests have the most enjoyable visit possible, but also everything that Oban has to offer.”

The nine-room hotel received five-star reviews from 176 guests.

Across in the Cairngorms, Gordon Drummond is adding another six bothies to his line-up in Blelack Woods.

Drummond’s Cairngorm Bothies opened his first cabins in 2020, but the storms during the winter of 2021-22 slowed down his expansion plans.

“We were left with thousands of pounds worth of damage following this storm,” he said.

“But we have fought on over the [past] six months or so and are delighted that we are now in a position to launch these next six bothies.”

And finally, hospitality veterans Rosemary McLennan and Alex McKie are joining forces to relaunch the Staycation Scotland website.

McLennan set up the website in 2020, with the new version due to be unveiled in the spring, as part of McKie’s Fusion Group.

“With the backing and support of Fusion, it’s going to be a very busy and exciting time,” said McLennan.

“I looking forward to receiving feedback on the refreshed offering, which I hope will help my hospitality members maximise their bookings and fully promote their products.”

