Highland hotel software goes worldwide

SOFTWARE created by two Highland hotel owners is spreading its wings overseas.

Hoteliers Richard Drummond and Jon Erasmus and software developer Ronald Tweedie came up with the idea for their “Hop” program in 2017.

Their software can handle bookings, orders, payments, and check-ins.

Now, their program will be used by Skyborne Aviation, which runs a hotel at its training academy in Florida, and by CheckInn in Nigeria.

Hop has also won a contract with five English hotels run by former Dragons’ Den judge Duncan Bannatyne’s eponymous company.

Erasmus, owns the Glen Mhor Hotel in Inverness, said: “Securing the Bannatyne contract was really important for us, as a business, while the international deals take things to a new level.

“We are in a crowded market but our customers tell us our product represents the type of functionality they want for their money, which is crucial in a time of rising costs across the hospitality sector because people are looking for value.”

Drummond, who runs McKays Hotel in Pitlochry, added: “We have a good presence and foundation in Scotland – this is probably because we have [more than] 40 years of experience running our own hotels here.

“That gives us a ground-up, daily insight into the Scottish and UK sector and we are keen to continually build on that, with the knowledge we have.”

Hop is already used by about 65 hotels in Scotland.

