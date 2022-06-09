Fairmont St Andrews goes glamping for The Open

THE Fairmont St Andrews hotel has launched a “glamping” option for visitors to this summer’s 150th Open.

It’s the first time that the luxury hotel has offered accommodation in its grounds.

Caravans and tents will be available on 15-18 July, with guests given access to the hotel’s facilities.

Three nights in its Airstream caravan will cost £2,400, while a trio of nights in its bell tent is priced at £1,350.

The 520-acre estate’s two championship courses – the Kittocks and Torrance – will host the Open qualifying rounds, which take place at the end of this month.

Fairmont St Andrews is also bringing back its cocktail terrace for the summer, where it will be serving a gin created for the hotel by local brand Darnley’s at its Kingsbarns distillery.

Backpack picnics – including Moet & Chandon’s “Garden Spritz” cocktail – are also returning for the summer.

The hotel recently teamed-up with the sparkling wine brand to offer royal afternoon teas to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee, including a magnum of Champagne to take home.

Last month, the venue announced that Ian Syme had rejoined as its executive chef.

Syme had spent the three years as executive sous chef at The Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, having previously held the same role at the Fairmont.

