Experience a fairy-tale come true at Glamis Castle

Few places in Britain have the romantic and royal connections of Glamis Castle.

With the historic nature of the Castle and the beauty of the surrounding landscape, it truly is a perfect Castle wedding venue. Ever since 1376 when Sir John Lyon brought his royal bride, Princess Johanna, to Glamis, countless couples have been enchanted by the romantic aura and setting.

Above all, our aim is to make your dream wedding become a reality. We hope to ensure that your wedding weaves itself into the Castle’s long history.

This amazing fairy-tale castle with its soaring turrets, atmospheric rooms, and remarkable gardens is a beautiful castle wedding venue. As you make your way down the mile-long avenue the sense of occasion will be immense, a beautiful location and settings for your wedding ceremony, whether religious or civil.

Additionally, our luxury self-catering property, Glamis House, would be an ideal location for a more intimate affair. Set in the beautiful Angus countryside and only a five minute drive from the Castle it is perfect for a wedding party and guests.

For all wedding enquiries please contact the castle by emailing enquiries@glamis-castle.co.uk or phone 01307 840393.

www.glamis-castle.co.uk