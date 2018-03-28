Blackpool and London are top getaways

Scots looking to get an Easter break but have left it to the last minute are being given some handy travel hints.

This Easter, escape the endless airport queues and avoid the congested motorways as GoEuro, the leading European platform for booking train, bus and flights, invites travellers to enjoy the great British staycation.

GoEuro has created an array of multi-destination itineraries designed to allow travellers to rediscover some of their favourite places around the UK.

Whether it’s roaming the Scottish Highlands or exploring a historic city, there is something to appeal to everyone.

GoEuro has revealed its most popular routes featuring Scotland from their 2017 data were:

Glasgow-Blackpool; London-Edinburgh; Edinburgh-London; London-Glasgow; Glasgow-London; Glasgow-Manchester; Manchester-Edinburgh; Reading-Glasgow; Birmingham-Glasgow; Edinburgh-Wigan.

Three of the Scottish trips of choice feature in the top 10 UK choices: London to Brighton; Glasgow to Blackpool; London to Edinburgh; Swansea to Fareham; Edinburgh to London; London to Cardiff; Liverpool to Bristol; London to Liverpool; London to Manchester; Scunthorpe to Manchester.

For those departing from Glasgow, GoEuro recommended a couple of trips for those on a budget.

For less than £45: Swap road-tripping for train-tripping over the long weekend and explore Scotland’s favourite cities as well as the rugged highlands for less than £45 return. Explore Edinburgh, Dundee and Inverness on a four-day break where alongside Easter eggs and hot cross buns, travellers can indulge in local delicacies including haggis and the finest single malt whisky.

For less than £33: Alternatively, starting from just £33, travellers can spend the Easter weekend exploring three new destinations off the beaten path. The three-day itinerary idea from Glasgow-Perth-Kirkcaldy offers a scenic tour of Scotland’s stunning east coast.

Find out more with the interactive map HERE, to find out where from, for how long and how much and discover your ideal staycation itinerary.