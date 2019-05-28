£1.6m investment in Glasgow Airport executive lounge

Glasgow Airport has unveiled the first design images of its exclusive new executive lounge.

The Lomond Lounge will be based airside in the departures area and is due to open its doors to outbound passengers later this summer.

More than £1.6 million is being invested in the plush new facility, which will create 25 new jobs and operate between 5am and 9pm daily.

This will be the fourth lounge facility to be based at Glasgow – the most of any Scottish airport – as the number of people looking to enjoy access to exclusive lounge facilities is on the increase.

Emirates and British Airways both have their own separate facilities at Glasgow while the airport has operated its own hugely-successful UpperDeck lounge for a number of years.

Glasgow Airport managing director Mark Johnston said: ‘We’re very excited about the introduction of the Lomond Lounge later this summer and the superior customer experience it will deliver for our passengers.

‘While the UpperDeck continues to be extremely popular with our business and leisure passengers, demand for lounge access continues to rise as more and more people look to start their travels in style.

‘The potential for the site of the new Lomond Lounge was huge given its prime location in the airport’s departures area and the fantastic views it offers of both the airfield and the stunning backdrop of the Campsie Fells.

‘The Lomond Lounge will set the benchmark in providing a premium level of service and comfort when it opens its doors and I’m sure our customers will be very impressed with everything this luxurious new facility will offer.’

The look and feel of the 4,500-square foot lounge has been inspired by the neighbouring Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park and features a mix of table service for a la carte dining and more relaxed seating areas were passengers can unwind in comfort and enjoy a snack or drink before their flight.

The natural colours and contemporary styling have also been balanced with a strong appreciation of Glasgow Airport’s original Basil Spence-designed architecture, with the lounge proudly housing his renowned barrel-vaulted ceilings.

With a capacity of just 100 covers allowing for greater privacy, the Lomond Lounge will offer a wide selection of a la carte breakfast, lunch and dining options featuring Scottish produce freshly prepared by local chefs.

Lounge customers will be able to choose from a range of freshly-prepared dishes from the breakfast and lunch/dinner menus, whether it’s eggs Benedict or an American pancake stack ahead of the morning business commute, the Lomond beef or vegan burgers for lunch or even a stone-baked pizza with Ayrshire ham or fish with triple-cooked chips with minted mushy peas for an evening meal before heading off on holiday.

Diners will also be able to take in the wonderful views of the Lomond Lounge while enjoying a pre-flight afternoon tea replete with a serving tower topped with delicious finger sandwiches, freshly-baked scones with clotted cream, cakes and pastries.

Further dining options will also include hot and cold self-service buffet options such as a St James’ smoked salmon platter or Navratan korma with baked paneer from the bistro area.

A range of craft and premium bottled and draft beers, soft drinks, top-quality spirits, specialist cocktails and award-winning wines including prosecco and champagne will also be available from the staffed bar area.

The lounge will include a business suite area and will feature charging outlets, high-speed WiFi, flight information displays and complimentary national newspapers and glossy magazines.

Lomond Lounge can be booked in advance by visiting: www.glasgowairport.com, or payment can be made on the day subject to availability at that time. The lounge is scheduled to open early August.