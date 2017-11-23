Traditional country cottage in Ayrshire is on the market

Posted on

Galbraith presents to the market Garden Cottage, a beautiful country cottage situated on the 2000 acre Lanfine Estate, near Darvel in Ayrshire.

Garden Cottage is a traditional country cottage with a charming, chocolate box appearance thought to date back to the mid-1800s.

The property is situated on the Lanfine Estate – over 2000 acres of policies including formal gardens, specimen woodland and riverside walks.

Adjacent to the cottage lies the original walled garden of the estate which has the unusual feature of an inner wall.

The former potting sheds and glass houses are still in situ and it is thought that all were built for Professor Brown who inherited the estate in 1829.

Professor Brown was a physician and professor of Botany at Glasgow University and the Brown Crest is engraved on the entrance of Garden Cottage. Garden Cottage was most likely built for one of the gardeners of the estate.

Today, despite its traditional roots, Garden Cottage is a thoroughly modern property which has been sympathetically upgraded to an exceptionally high standard.

The accommodation is deceptively spacious and the red sandstone Corinthian pillars which flank the entrance set the tone for the remainder of the property.

The kitchen is open to the dining room and fitted with a bespoke designer kitchen and integrated appliances. A log burning stove ensures the room is cosy in winter. The sitting room is bright and looks out to an ancient yew tree on the estate – again there is a wood burning stove on a slate hearth.

There is a bedroom on the ground floor and a luxurious bathroom with a free standing polished nickel bath. Two further bedrooms are located on the first floor. Both have log burning stoves and Brazilian hardwood flooring. The master bedroom has an en suite shower room.

In addition to the house there is a detached studio and garage which has been sympathetically restored and is wonderfully light and airy.

The studio lies above the garage with kennels and a log store below. A more recent addition is a bespoke timber stable block with two loose boxes and a tack room.

Offers over £295,000 are being sought.

Visit www.galbraithgroup.com for more details.