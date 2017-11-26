Top crime authors line up for Aberdeen’s Granite Noir in 2018

Posted on

Aberdeen’s second Granite Noir festival celebrating crime fiction is to take place in February.

Some of the biggest names in crime fiction, a poisoned cocktail party, chilling film screenings and workshops are part of the schedule.

Ann Cleeves, Chris Brookmyre, Val McDermid, Hugh Fraser and Robert Daws will headline the festival, which runs in venues across Aberdeen from February 23–25 next year. This year’s festival is even bigger, with a mammoth 32 events.

Organised by Aberdeen Performing Arts, Granite Noir will also welcome Nordic Noir authors who are travelling from every corner of Scandinavia to talk to audiences about their novels.

The full lineup for the festival was announced tonight (Sunday) at a poisoned cocktail party at His Majesty’s Theatre. Other events will include film screenings, workshops for adults and kids, an exhibition of police Wanted posters, and Noir at the Bar. For the first time, selected talks will be available to view around the world thanks to the festival’s new live streaming and pay-per-view service.

APA chief executive Jane Spiers said: ‘Aberdeen will be in the grip of Granite Noir in February as we bring our crime fiction festival to venues across the city. Our inaugural event earlier this year was a huge success, with multiple sell out events. This year we’re bringing more authors and more variety, with something for people of all passions and ages.

‘Brilliant writers from far and wide will share insights into their work in our author talks and panels, while aspiring authors can hone their craft at special writing workshops.

‘We are providing a platform for local authors to share their work with our spotlight readings at The Lemon Tree, and we are holding classic Noir film screenings, a Granite Noir guided walk, our popular Poisoned High Tea and a brand new Poisoned Cocktail Party, as well as crime scene exhibition and a unique words-and-music book launch.

‘For those who can’t be there in person, we’ve this year launched a live streaming and pay-per-view service for selected talks, along with exclusive content and interviews.’

Among the headliners is crime fiction megastar Ann Cleeves, who is the only living crime writer to have two different adaptations on television at the same time – the hugely successful Shetland and Vera. Ann will be joined by Dr James Grieve, Emeritus Professor of Forensic pathology at The University of Aberdeen. A frequent consultant to crime writers, Dr Grieves also appears as himself in Ann’s Shetland novels. The event will be chaired by BBC Radio Scotland presenter Fiona Stalker.

One of the biggest and best-loved names in crime writing, Val McDermid’s novels have been translated into 30 languages and more than 10 million copies have been sold worldwide.

Next year’s festival will be Christopher Brookmyre’s second appearance at Granite Noir. One of Scotland’s finest, and funniest writers, his headline gig at the inaugural Granite Noir sold out quickly and tickets are expected to fly for February’s event, which will see him share his gift for storytelling as he talks about two of his recent works, Want You Gone and Places in the Darkness.

Chris said: ‘Last year’s inaugural Granite Noir was a bustling, raucous success, so I am looking forward to another lively weekend of dark tales and dark ales this February.’

Hugh Fraser and Robert Daws complete the headliners lineup. The pair will appear together in an event chaired by Fiona Stalker, where they will share their experiences of acting and writing. Known for playing Poirot’s sidekick, Captain Hastings, as well as the Duke of Wellington in Sharpe,

Hugh Fraser’s written work includes the latest in his Rina Walker series, Threat. Robert Daws has appeared in Midsomer Murders, New Tricks, Death in Paradise and Father Brown, to give just a few of his screen credits He co-created and wrote the long running BBC Radio detective series, Trueman and Riley, and writes the Sullivan and Brock novels, set in Gibraltar.

Granite Noir is produced by Aberdeen Performing Arts in partnership with Aberdeen City Library and Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives and Belmont Filmhouse, with support from Aberdeen City Council and Waterstones.

Also throughout the festival is an expertly guided Granite Noir Walking Tour through Aberdeen’s dark underbelly, an exhibition of Crime Scene Photographs and an Exhibition of Police Wanted Posters. Young Criminals events for young people and their families, and there will be three Crimewatch Film Screenings at Belmont Filmhouse and Locals in the Limelight – a chance for Aberdonians to share their work.

Events are individually priced and tickets and are on sale now. Tickets are available from www.aberdeenperformingarts.com or by phone on 01224 641122. From Monday (November 27), tickets will also be available in person at the Box Office at HMT and The Lemon Tree. Discounts apply for certain group purchases and festival passes are available (excludes some events). Check the programme or website for more information.