Tis the season to be jolly with New Lanark’s traditional festivities

Christmas is in full flow in New Lanark, an idyllic winter setting nestled at the foot of the Clyde Valley.

It’s the perfect day out for all the family, as te festive season kicked off with record numbers of visitors soaking up the atmosphere at Christmas at the Mills and enjoying The Magic Shoes pantomime, writes Olivia Dobson.

Tickets are needed for your visit and they include a magical journey on the Spirit of Christmas Ride, a look into Christmas past and present and a visit to Santa’s Grotto. The Magic Shoes Pantomime is brought to life by the Arkeen Theatre Company and is based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale The Red Shoes. Tickets are also required for each show.

Head to The Mill Hotel to dig into some festive lunches and dinners, and book Christmas party nights out, party lunches with Santa and Festive Afternoon Teas.

A traditional Christmas Day lunch will also be served at the hotel as well as a Hogmanay Gala Dinner to bring in the bells at New Year with style.

To burn off those Christmas calories you can head to The Mill Shop on 26 December for their Boxing Day Sale which will be open from 12-4pm.

The Mill Hotel will also be open to serve warming treats, teas and coffees, perfect when coming in from a cold walk around the Falls of the Clyde.

