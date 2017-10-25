Tickets to Argyll’s top music festival all set to go on sale next weekend

Posted on

Early bird tickets to Argyll’s biggest and most anticipated live music concert will go on sale next week.

Oban Live has announced that early bird tickets to their 2018 event will go on sale online at Saturday, November 4, 2017 at noon. The discounted tickets will be available to purchase via their website www.obanlive.com for a limited time only or until early bird tickets last.

Oban Live has entertained almost 8000 attendees each year (7,770 in 2016, 7,837 in 2017) with a mix of traditional Scottish and Celtic-rock artists and international superstars such as KT Tunstall and Toploader. Its impact over the weekend brings £1.1million to the local economy.

Oban Live is also shortlisted for Best Cultural Event / Festival at this year’s Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards 2017. The winners will be announced in Inverness November 3.

Naomi Hoolahan, event director for Oban Live said: ‘We are incredibly excited to put our first tickets on sale for Oban Live 2018, its third year running.

‘Last year’s audience brought so much energy to the event and we can’t wait to welcome our 2018 audience to Oban’s Mossfield Stadium next year. It’s sure to be another cracker.’

Oban Live takes place on Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9, 2018.

For more details on Early Bird tickets visit www.obanlive.com/tickets.