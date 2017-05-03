Tickets for Galloway Country Fair are now on sale

Posted on

Tickets are now on sale for Galloway Country Fair 2017, with a 10 per cent early bird discount for anyone buying tickets before Friday 30th June.

This year’s event, which is set to take place on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th August, will be packed with an array of activities and stalls for visitors to enjoy.

Visitors purchasing an early bird ticket will also be entered into a prize draw to win an overnight stay in a deluxe double or family room at The BQA Hotel in Thornhill.

The popular event, which takes place at Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate, is the perfect countryside family day out with a host of fantastic entertainment in the arena, as well as country sports, rural crafts and children’s activities.

Anna Fergusson, Visitor Services Manager at Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate, said: ‘We are delighted to announce that tickets are now on sale for 2017 and to offer visitors the chance to snap up our early bird tickets.

‘This year’s programme of events is being carefully selected to create a spectacular country day out for all the family.

‘We’re be announcing our entertainment line up for the arena in due course.’

Visitors can sample a mouth-watering selection of food and drink, from delicious hand-made burgers and fresh fish and chips, to delicious cakes and ice cream.

Highlights returning to the Fair this year include gundog displays, the scurry provided by Galloway Gundogs, casting clinics and demonstrations in the Fishing Village as well as Grant Bazin’s Horse Whispering show, the Dog and Duck show and the Sheep Show in the arena.

Hundreds of stalls will be situated throughout the grounds, showcasing the best country sports, fashion, produce and retail that Scotland has to offer as well as the grand Food and Craft Marquee filled with a variety of fresh produce and handmade gifts, homewares, jewellery and artwork.

Galloway Country Fair’s camping offering has also been extended this year to give visitors the option to stay in Drumlanrig Estate’s beautiful grounds for one night on either the Friday or Saturday, in addition to full weekend camping passes.

Galloway Country Fair takes place on Saturday 19th August from 10am-6pm and Sunday 20th August from 10am-5pm. Tickets are priced at £13 for adults, £5 for children aged under 16 years, £10 for concessions and £30 for a family pass (two adults and two children). Under-fives go free.

Tickets are now available to purchase at www.gallowaycountryfair.co.uk.