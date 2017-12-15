The sweet smell of success for Scottish candle company

Posted on

A Scottish candle company has spruced up its range with a new festive scent.

Isle of Skye Candle Co. has unveiled the latest addition to its range – Spruce and Fir fragrance.

Perfect for the festive period, the scent includes essential oils from the spruce tree and notes of vertivert. The unique combination is said to be known for its calming and uplifting properties. This unique aroma will revitalise tired minds and ease tension in the body.

The arrival of the new product follows the recent launch of a new packaging design for the Skye-based brand, which was rolled out across the entire range in October 2017.

Isle of Skye Candle Co. uses a natural and toxin-free wax, made of soya and botanical oils.

The brand doesn’t use any products that are tested on animals and guarantee its wax doesn’t contain any pesticides, herbicides or genetically modified material.

Spruce and Fir is available in three sizes – three wick (£30), large tumbler (£18) and small tumbler (£12), and will be available to buy from all five Isle of Skye Candle Co. outlets (Skye, Edinburgh, Inverness, St Andrews, Glasgow) and online HERE.

In 2006, after discovering a flare for mixing scents and a passion for natural products whilst working for a soap company in Portree, James Robertson set about starting up the Isle of Skye Candle Company.

James renovated the bothy on his uncle’s croft in Braes and turned it into his very own candle making workshop, complete with authentic grass roof and wood burning stove.

Fast forward a few months and the first ever sale of his candles came in. A few years on, demand for the candles hit an all-time high, and a new shop and workshop was opened in Broadford, Skye, in 2011.

By 2015, the team had grown considerably, and Isle of Skye Candle Co. stores had opened in Edinburgh, Inverness, St Andrews and Glasgow.