The Scottish demon drinks all set for some Halloween scares

Scottish bars are offering some demon drink this Halloween weekend.

Five bars are offering some creepy cocktails as Revolution and Revolución de Cuba will be hosting some chilling events and serving up freakishly fang-tastic drinks in their bars across Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Revolution’s Night of the Bat takes place today and tomorrow, October 27 and 28.

Revolution are all about the boos so this Halloween, celebrate the Night of the Bat with the bar’s Big Freak-end, where complimentary canapés and cocktail tastings will be on offer late into the night.

Revolución de Cuba will be teaming up with El jimador to bring all souls together with a Taco Tuesday Day of the Dead takeover on Halloween night itself. Tuck into tacos, dance to the freaky beats and sip on a selection of frighteningly good cocktails.

Creepy cocktails will be available until November 5, where drinkers can revel in a collection of spook-tacular drinks at both Revolution and Revolución de Cuba – and get this party startled.

Stay lively at Revolution with the Zombie Apocolypse, a mix of Bacardi and Wray & Nephew rum, muddled together with grenadine, lime, pineapple and passion fruit; or the Choccy Horror Freak Shake with Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum, Amaretto, Half and Half, vanilla liqueur, whipped cream and chocolate sauce, piled high with sweet treats (and no tricks).

If ghouls are your game, sip on the Spooky Juice – a ghostly mix of Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum and Malibu, blue Curaçao and pineapple juice, garnished with a mint and a gruesome message guaranteed to give you the jitters. Or indulge in Snow White’s Kryptonite; the Poison Apple Frappé, made using Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum, Midori and Revolution’s Big Apple Handcrafted Flavour, blended with apple, strawberry and lemon.

If you want to share the screams, go mad for the monster-sized p-IT-cher, featuring the iconic red balloon and loaded with Bacardi Carta Blanca rum, passion fruit, lime, grenadine and pineapple juice.

Meanwhile, the team at Revolución de Cuba will serving up some Day of the Dead themed delights, including the Paloma, mixed with El jimador tequila, grapefruit, lime and sugar and Ting; and the Skele-tini, a bone-a-fide winner wth El jimador tequila, shaken with Kahlúa coffee liqueur, cream, vanilla and a shot of espresso.

Día de Los Muertos doesn’t start until the arrival of the Mariposa, so start the night with Revolución de Cuba’s own Raspberry Mariposa with El jimador tequila, sugar, lime, fresh raspberries and Ting; or dabble with Los Meurtos – a tempting mix of El jimador tequila and Amaretto, sweetened with apple, lavender and lime.

If you’ve got it, haunt it.