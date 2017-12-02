The race is on to find the Twelve Days of Christmas totem poles

Posted on

Twelve unique and striking totem pole sculptures have been placed across Aberdeen city centre – and the hunt is on to find them.

Created by local chainsaw carver, Gary Shand, the carvings depict the popular carol, The Twelve Days of Christmas.

First launched Christmas 2016, the trail is a popular challenge for all ages.

Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson Marie Boulton said: ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas Sculpture Trail is an exciting addition to the festive events line-up. The carvings are a wonderful tribute to the famous carol that brings festive cheer across the city.

‘Throughout the year we see Aberdeen landmarks brought to life during our lively and distinctive events programme, and the Twelve Days of Christmas Sculpture Trail is a wonderful addition that activates city centre spaces by taking visitors on a tour of Aberdeen, and encourages them to stay longer in each area helping to boost the local economy.’

Creator of the Twelve Days of Christmas Sculpture Trail Garry Shand added: ‘It is great to see the Twelve Days of Christmas Trail once again this year. It’s a privilege to have created something that has become a highlight on the festive events calendar. I hope the people of Aberdeen and visitors to the city enjoy the trail.’

Throughout the duration of the trail visitors will be entertained by local schools, the Salvation Army and community groups with a programme of festive music and live performances.

The sculpture trail runs until Sunday 24 December, and visitors are encouraged to share their pictures from the trail using #aberdeenchristmas17

Entertainment has also been scheduled throughout the festive season, but the listings are subject to change:

2 December, 10-11.30am, Salvation Army, St Nicholas Street.

7 December, 6-7.30pm, Salvation Army, St Nicholas Street.

9 December, 10-11.30am, Salvation Army, St Nicholas Street.

14 December, 6-7.30pm, Salvation Army, St Nicholas Street.

16 December, 10-11.30am, Salvation Army, St Nicholas Street.

19 December, 1.30-2.00pm Fernielea School Choir Union Square.

21 December, 6-7.30pm Salvation Army, St Nicholas Street.

23 December, 10-11.30am, Salvation Army, St Nicholas Street.