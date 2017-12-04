The plastic fantastic bringing Scottish history to life

Posted on

Over one million Lego bricks have been used to bring Scottish history to life.

Visitors to Stirling Castle will be able to step back in time to explore Scotland’s Jacobite history through the magic of Lego with a brand new exhibition which is now on display at the iconic castle.

The Jacobite Risings: The Fight for Britain’s Throne depicts key locations involved in the Jacobite story, recreated in approximately one million Lego bricks, and features over 2000 soldiers from both sides of the conflict.

The model includes detailed miniature recreations of two sites in the care of Historic Environment Scotland (HES): the medieval tower house Corgarff Castle and Ruthven Barracks, the bulwark against the Jacobites built by George II’s government in the early 1700s.

The exhibition – on display for the first time ever in Scotland – will run until Friday 2 February 2018.

The spectacular six metre by three metre model has been painstakingly crafted by Brick to the Past, a team of volunteer Lego and history enthusiasts who specialise in creating massive, detailed and meticulously researched historically themed Lego models.

Speaking ahead of the exhibition, Dan Harris of Brick to the Past said: ‘As 2017 is Scotland’s year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, we wanted to join in with the celebrations and struck upon the Jacobite Risings as great topic that represented a pivotal moment in not only Scottish history, but in British history too.

‘We had a great time designing and building its different parts, from the Jacobites themselves to the major buildings, which are based on HES properties such as Corgarff Castle and Ruthven Barracks.

‘It also gave us an opportunity to take on Scotland’s dramatic landscape, so we have built mountains, rivers, forests and animals that are designed to represent those of the highlands.

‘It’s really exciting to be going on display at Stirling Castle. It’s an incredible venue with so much history!’

Liz Grant, executive manager of Stirling Castle, said: ‘We’re very excited to be bringing this exhibition to Stirling Castle – the first time it will go on display in Scotland.

‘Lego offers a fun way to engage younger audiences with our historic sites – and I’m sure it will prove popular with ‘big kids’ too!

‘This exhibition is the perfect way to round off our Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology celebrations.’

Brick to the Past’s The Jacobite Risings: The Fight for Britain’s Throne will be on display in the Queens Outer Hall at Stirling Castle until Friday 2 February.

Entry to the exhibition is included in the normal Stirling Castle admission price.

Click here for more information about events at Stirling Castle.