The Lodge on Loch Goil named as Scotland’s best luxury wedding venue

The Lodge on Loch Goil has been named as Best Luxury Wedding Venue – Scotland at the recent 2017 Global Excellence Awards.

The awards were launched to recognise and reward the firms and individuals whose commitment to sustained outstanding performance has seen them leading the way, not only in their own sector, but across the entire global corporate spectrum.

Through these awards, Acquisition International magazine worked to showcase the work businesses and individuals at the top of their game, getting an inside look at how they go above and beyond for their client’s time and time again while at the same time pushing the boundaries of what has previously been thought possible for firms in their industry.

Honouring these top performers is done through a rigorous and in-depth selection process from in-house award specialists. The team left no stone unturned to ensure that every one of the chosen firms was selected based on proven performance over the past 12 months, guaranteeing that all award recipients were chosen purely on merit and can take pride in the knowledge that they truly deserve their place among this year’s esteemed winners.

AI magazine and their in-house research and awards team were pleased to recognise The Lodge on Loch Goil as Best Luxury Wedding Venue – Scotland.

Managing director for the Lodge on Loch Goil, Iain Hopkins, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have won this magnificent award Best Luxury Wedding Venue – Scotland.

‘This award really means a lot to us, as a small family run venue we really do put our heart and soul into every wedding that has taken place here.

‘We are very lucky, due to our beautiful location we can offer wonderful heartfelt ceremonies outside, either down at the loch front or under our amazing copper beech tree or on our beautiful terrace over looking the grounds, weather permitting as we are situated in the west coast of Scotland.

‘Inside ceremonies are truly lovely, you can get married in our wonderful arts and crafts room, Orangery or in our famous treehouse, all of which over look magnificent views of Loch Goil.

‘We would like to say a massive thank you to everybody involved in this process.’

The Lodge on Loch Goil is a five-star exclusive use venue, build by William Leiper in 1864.

They offer a bespoke service with an unfaltering attention to detail and care. Wedding and events director Alice Gill is at the top of her profession in Scotland and has successfully planned over 1500 weddings.