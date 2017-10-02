The light fantastic in Glasgow

Posted on

People looking to get their hands on tickets for Glasgow’s Christmas lights switch-on have been logging on today.

The ballot for the briefs opened at 10am today (Monday, October 2), and applications will be accepted until 11.59pm on Sunday 15 October.

This year, George Square will have even more new lights and will again be home to a Christmas market.

A total of 16,000 free tickets will be available for the event which marks the start of Glasgow’s countdown to Christmas.

Last year organisers Glasgow Life received 56,995 unique applications requesting 272,830 tickets meaning George Square could have been filled more than 16 times over. Just over 10 per cent of all applications were duplicates and were removed from the ballot.

Entry to the event on Sunday 19 November is by ticket only with any unclaimed or returned tickets going to people who have already entered the ballot.

Each ticket permits access for one person only and all adults and children of all ages must have a ticket to gain access to George Square.

Anyone without access to the internet can get help to fill in an application at any one of Glasgow’s Libraries.

In previous years, up to 15 per cent of tickets haven’t been used on the night so organisers are asking people to only request the exact number of tickets they will need.

A maximum of six tickets can be requested per household and only one application will be accepted per household.

Glasgow’s Lord Provost Eva Bolander said: “Glasgow Loves Christmas is back offering locals and visitors brilliant festive attractions and entertainment, as well as unrivalled shopping opportunities as we count down to the big day.

“The city’s celebrations will begin with the traditional switch-on of the Christmas Lights in George Square followed by events like the hugely popular Style Mile Carnival and Santa Dash. Glasgow loves a celebration and Christmas is such a special time of year when people spend quality time with family and friends, sharing memorable moments and enjoying all the city has to offer.”

Further information and an entry form are available at www.glasgowloveschristmas.com.