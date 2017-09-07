The GlenDronach distillery releases ‘whisky fit for a Kingsman’

Posted on

The GlenDronach Distillery is pleased to announce the exclusive release of The GlenDronach Kingsman Edition 1991 Vintage, a unique collaboration with Marv films and Twentieth Century Fox to mark the release of ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’.

The GlenDronach was personally selected by Film Director, Matthew Vaughn, for his new Kingsman film as The GlenDronach is his single malt whisky of choice. To create The GlenDronach Kingsman Edition 1991 Vintage, which marks the birth year of Kingsman agent Gary ‘Eggsy’ Unwin, only the finest sherry casks were selected by Whisky Maker Rachel Barrie. Unashamedly Highland and endlessly complex, this rare, limited release shares the Kingsman creed of impossible perfection built on unshakeable tradition.

Film Director Matthew Vaughn said: ‘A Kingsman is smooth, elegant and packs a punch, as does The GlenDronach – so it felt like the perfect fit. I selected the 1991 vintage as it marks birth year of ‘Eggsy’, who is also known as Kingsman agent Galahad. It’s really special to get a limited edition vintage like this, and even more so as The GlenDronach is my favourite single malt whisky. I hope Kingsman fans around the world enjoy it as much as I do.’

Each of the special individually hand-numbered whisky bottles is presented in bespoke, luxury packaging, featuring a custom Kingsman gold metal charm. Both the Whisky Maker and Film Director’s signatures adorn the bottle’s packaging. Deep walnut brown in colour, with waves of black grapes on a woody vine on the nose, ripe Victoria plum on the palate with a lingering and warm finish, the whisky is 48.2% ABV, non chill filtered and, as always for The GlenDronach, of natural colour, for authenticity, richness and texture.

The GlenDronach Kingsman Edition 1991 Vintage will appeal to film fans and whisky collectors alike. This rare limited edition will be available worldwide and can be purchased in speciality retailers across the UK from September.

The GlenDronach Whisky Maker, Rachel Barrie said: ‘It took over a quarter of a century for The GlenDronach Kingsman Edition to come of age, matured in sherry casks from birth. As we say at the distillery, ‘Cask is King’ and this is evident in the taste experience of The GlenDronach Kingsman Edition 1991 Vintage, which is richly sherried, elegant and full bodied to the last. We hope you agree, it is whisky fit for a Kingsman’.’