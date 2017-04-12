The Foxlake Outdoor Festival returns to Dunbar

Posted on

After the huge success of last year’s event, the Foxlake Outdoor Festival, Dunbar, returns bigger and better this year not only with an exciting lineup of music and comedy performances for all the family but with the completely new Adrenaline Arena.

For the very first time organisers look forward to welcoming an array of adrenaline activities including a huge Free Fall Stunt Bag with a total drop height 8m, a 7m high climbing wall, amazing displays of free running with Access Parkour and The Clan Scotland Cycle Stunt Team performing stunt shows throughout the weekend.

If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to jump out of a plane or fall from a building, the Free Fall Stunt Bag is the activity for you. Thrill-seekers can climb the tower and jump from an 8m height to the adrenaline rush of free-falling through the air. The Free Fall Stunt Bag is super safe experience and is suitable for everyone!

On both days of the Festival the Adrenaline Arena welcomes you to join them at 12.00, 2pm and 4pm where there will be 15 minute Parkour displays followed by a 30 minute workshop with crowd participation. Whilst at 1.00pm, 3pm & 5pm there will be a 45 minute BMX Stunt show with amazing tricks and stunts which will have you on the edge of your seat.

Access Parkour are a team of experts from Edinburgh whose displays will stun and wow the crowds. They are also a coaching organisation with a range of classes in Edinburgh so their workshops are focused on non-competitive, enjoyable physical activity and will be perfect for all ages and all levels of abilities. If BMX cycling is more to your tastes then Clan Scotland Cycle Stunt Team are perfect for you. With 8 years of experience their shows are filled with riders pulling off huge jumps, flips and other tricks. The show is a massive spectacle that will provide plenty of thrills!

In addition to all of this new adrenaline-fuelled excitement, organisers also look forward to welcoming a selection of Britain’s finest comedians for guaranteed laughs throughout the weekend and are delighted to announce the following headliners onto the Comedy Stage; Des Clarke, Tom Stade & Darren Connell. Additional acts include Charlie McIntosh from Scotsquad, Janey Godley, Gary Little, Joe Heenan, Jamie Dalgleish – former Scottish comedian of the year, Rossco Mclelland – current Scottish comedian of the year, Jojo Sutherland – Award winning Scottish stand-up, Carina MacLeod – Stand-Up Comic and Gaelic TV presenter / actress, David Kay and Zara Janjua, an experienced broadcast reporter presenter.

Returning again this year, with something for everyone, is the Decades Music Stage, featuring everyone’s favourite tribute bands and celebrating the last 60 years of music. There will be a talented line-up of East Lothian’s finest local musicians including Tribute acts by Abba A Rival, Take This, Durananduran, Jersey Notes (4 Seasons), Little Fix, Status No, Eltan John, George Michaels, Glasgow Blues Brothers, Simply Rod (Stewart) and Beatles Revisited. All supported by local talent through ELJam (East Lothian Youth Music Forum).

Following the massive success of this event in 2016, when the first ever Foxlake Outdoor Festival sold out weeks in advance, Foxlake Adventures in partnership with East Lothian Council, decided to extend the festival to a full weekend across the 20 and 21 May 2017, offering families and individuals the opportunity to get outdoors and begin their own adventure in East Lothian. There will be tickets available for each day, weekend tickets and once again children’s tickets will be absolutely free. Tickets will start at £17 for an adult day entry and £30 for a weekend ticket.

These hugely popular elements of last year’s event will return alongside the Industry Wake Parks who will once again run an Industry Pro Wakeboard Tour Event. Bringing some of the most talented wake boarders from around the world to compete, this is a further growth of Scotland’s biggest wakeboard event. This is the perfect opportunity to enjoy and watch the thrills of professional wakeboarding.

Alongside the wakeboarding, music and comedy, to keep the children entertained we will be bringing back our popular Kids’ Zone with the inflatable village filled with every bouncy castle imaginable, they can also take on the challenge of the climbing wall and even get their faces painted.

The Foxlake Outdoor Festival weekend is all about getting the family active outdoors, so you will have the chance to try out some of East Lothian’s outdoor adventures for yourself. Try out the Foxfall Course, the UK’s only rope course constructed over water, or get on your wet suit and give wakeboarding a try, or if you prefer to stay dry, hop on and master a segway!

We look forward to welcoming you to the beautiful surroundings of Foxlake Adventures on the 20 and 21 May 2017 for an exhilarating weekend offering a world of adventures for all the family.

Foxlake Outdoor Festival 2017

20 – 21 May 2017

www.foxlakefestival.co.uk

Location – Foxlake Adventures, Dunbar, East Lothian, Scotland

Times – 10.00 – 18.00

Further details and a list of all the events, ticket prices and booking details are available at www.foxlakefestival.co.uk