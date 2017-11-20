The Carnegie Whisky Cellars shortlisted in Drinks Retailing Awards

Posted on

The Carnegie Whisky Cellars based in Dornoch have been shortlisted as a finalist in Drinks Retailing Awards 2018.

Their Newcomer of the Year shortlisting follows on from their award win for Off License of the Year at the Independent Retailer Awards earlier this year.

Michael Hanratty, General Manager of The Carnegie Whisky Cellars said: ‘This is a real honour for all the team. It has been a good year, turnover has increased month on month and the shop is rapidly gaining a reputation for stocking some of the finest Scottish spirits.’

He added: ‘We take pride in giving visitors and locals alike a unique opportunity to sample all that local Highland Distilleries and those further across Scotland have to offer, all under one roof and our aim is to sell the best of Scottish. Just last month we took an order for eight bottles that worked out at 409 years of whisky, averaging 51 years per bottle and earlier in the year, 18 bottles all at 40 years old, a staggering 720 years of whisky!’

The shop itself offers a relaxed and personalised take on classic customer service which leads to many customers commenting and returning as they do not feel pressured or intimidated when visiting the store. The Carnegie Whisky Cellars offers specialist knowledge but do it in a special way. They also go out of their way to source rare and collectable bottles for customers which generally are no longer available in the trade and offer a best rate guarantee.

Follow The Carnegie Whisky Cellars on Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date with events and new releases.