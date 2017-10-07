Ten new conservation apprenticeship places are up for grabs

Posted on

Historic Environment Scotland is offering 10 new conservation internships based in Stirling, Edinburgh and Fort George.

Each of these internships will last at least 12 months, with opportunities available in a wide variety of conservation areas, including climate change science, conservation science and technical aspects of traditional construction materials.

Students interest in applying have another couple of weeks to apply for the posts.

They were announed by Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills John Swinney, Historic Environment Scotland’s Engine Shed, Scotland’s new national conservation centre in Stirling.

The Engine Shed, which received £3 million in funding support from the Scottish Government, serves as a base for HES’ building conservation research and education teams, using world-leading innovation to bring Scotland’s built heritage to life through technology and hands-on activities.

It was opened in July, welcoming more than 6,000 people in its first six weeks, and seeing children, young people and adults engage in activities relating to stone, stained glass and other traditional materials. The £11 million learning and visitor resource provides education support for learners from primary school to post-graduate level, and facilitates the sharing of HES’ world class expertise with national and international partners

Mr Swinney said: ‘The Engine Shed is a great achievement for Historic Environment Scotland in this, our Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, and presents a huge opportunity for growth in skills across the built heritage sector.

‘I very much welcome the creation of these internships which will ensure the skills required to look after our wonderful built heritage continue to thrive and am pleased to hear about the education outreach work being done by the centre.’

Historic Environment Scotland’s director of conservation Professor David Mitchell said: ‘As a place for research and learning, we thought it was fitting this year to offer a range of various internships at the Engine Shed, where students can make use of the state-of-the-art resources and pioneering technology housed here.

‘We have a long tradition of providing internships in areas of building conservation. The support we get from our partners in facilitating these internships reflects the willingness of our sector to invest in the next generation.

‘These are valuable opportunities for education and learning for early career professionals and we have seen former interns move on to higher education, build successful careers or start their own businesses, which enhances capacity and expertise in the heritage sector.’

As part of the internship programme each successful candidate will have an appointed mentor and host, who will develop a customised learning and training plan for them, which will include access to relevant training courses at the Engine Shed.

Former Climate Change intern David Harkin said: ‘My internship with HES allowed me to develop my interest in considering the impacts of a changing climate on Scotland’s historic places. The learning experience and my personal development has allowed me to pursue this specialism as a career.’

People who are interested in applying for an internship, should email a CV and personal statement explaining which internship they are interested in and why they wish to be considered to TraditionalSkills@hes.scot by noon Friday, October 20.

Those wanting more information should email Steve Townsend, technical conservation skills manager at stephen.townsend@hes.scot for more details.