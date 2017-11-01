Talented young designer set to be honoured with new award

Posted on

The first winner of Knockando Woolmill’s inaugural New Woven Textile Designer Award is to be revealed next week.

The successful contender will be announced at Scotland Re:Designed’s annual Runway & Awards Presentation at #SRDGLA17 on Thursday, November 9, which this year sees itself collaborate with the Edinburgh International Fashion Festival for the first time.

The competition aims to uncover the best of new textile design talent, inviting current students and recent graduates to submit innovative, contemporary designs that push boundaries.

A shortlist of six entries will be presented to the stellar judging panel, which features renowned names in fashion and textiles.

They are:

Fleet Bigwood, pathway tutor for the MA Textiles for Fashion atCentral Saint Martins who has provided print design consultations for brands such as Stella McCartney, Donna Karan, Lee Alexander McQueen and Louise Wilson;

Alistair O’Neill, reader in Fashion History and Theory at Central Saint Martins who’s recent curatorial projects include co-curating SHOWstudio: Fashion Revolution (2009) and Valentino: Master of Couture (2012);

Fabio Piras, Course Director at Central Saint Martins who brings twenty years of international industry experience, enjoying a successful career in both creative direction and consultancy for luxury fashion brands in Europe and China;

Interior Decorator, lifestyle and luxury consultant Rachel Meddowes;

And design duo Clements Ribeiro known for their feminine designs, bold prints and luxurious knitwear.

As well as the winner receiving £500, the winning design will be produced commercially by Knockando Woolmill and sold with custom labeling featuring the designer’s name.

The event, to held at SWG3 in Glasgow, is the first collaboration between the Edinburgh International Fashion Festival and Scotland Re:Designed. A showcase and runway featuring luxury knitwear produced will precede the award ceremony.

The competition was open to current undergraduate and postgraduate students, and recent graduates of Fashion or Textile Design, provided they are not yet in full-time employment within the industry and graduated after January 2017.

The shortlist of six entries was chosen by a judging panel including James Sugden OBE, who has worked in the industry for over 50 years and is chairman of Campbell’s of Beauly; Anna Freemantle, director of the Edinburgh International Fashion Festival; and representatives from Knockando Woolmill.

Anna described the competitions as: ‘A hugely exciting opportunity for young and relevant creativity and innovation to be implemented into an old functioning mill and its traditional, existing design.’

Knockando Woolmill is the oldest continually working rural mill in Europe, Knockando Woolmill has been producing woven textiles in Speyside for over 230 years. It is recognised as a unique part of Scotland’s manufacturing heritage and was awarded significant funding for its restoration.