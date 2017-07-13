Summer Glow-Getter

Posted on

Benefit Cosmetics celebrate summer at Loch Lomond this weekend



Every year, tens of thousands of holidaymakers leave the U.K and flock to sunnier shores, from Marbella to the Maldives. This summer Benefit Cosmetics is celebrating staycationing and the quintessential British holiday by launching the Hoola Ice Cream Van, which will con-tour the UK this summer. The van will be paying a visit to the bonnie, bonnie banks this Saturday and Sunday, 15th and 16th July. So if you want to make sure you’re equally bonnie then look out for the brightly coloured van this weekend.

Beach-goers indulging in fish and chips or relaxing on stretches of pebble beaches will be encouraged to visit the Hoola-inspired ice cream van where they can choose from a range of beauty touch ups to give a guaranteed summer glow, including sampling the Hoola Quickie Contour Stick. From a subtle golden glow to an all-out bronzed goddess – no matter what your desired look, Benefit Cosmetics has you covered.

Alongside bronzing touch ups the Hoola Ice Cream Van will give you the chance to pop your head through a bespoke Hoola cut out head board to receive a quickie contour from one of Benefit’s con-touring experts. Fans will be encouraged to upload to social using #nolonghaul to receive a FREE sample of the Hoola Quickie Contour Stick.

Benefit’s head makeup artist, Lisa Potter Dixon says ‘Here at Benefit, we’re all about celebrating what makes Great Britain great! Launching our Hoola Ice Cream Van this summer and con-touring the length of the UK means we’re able to provide that iconic Hoola glow to Brits without the need to travel abroad. The Hoola Quickie Contour Stick gives an easy, natural-looking contour and sculpts and defines features – it’s the perfect summer essential!’

The Hoola Quickie Contour Stick joins the growing franchise of the award-winning Hoola products. Hoola is the UK’s number one selling prestige bronzer.

