Summer Challenge Results 2017

Posted on

The June issue of Scottish Field is on the shelves now, including the full results of this year’s Summer Whisky Challenge. The first stage in this year’s Scottish Field Whisky Challenge, our panel of eight judges sampled a total of 63 whiskies in order to determine the winners of the Summer Challenge – all of which are new expressions released since 1 January 2016. The gold medal winners in each price category will move forward to the Grand Final later in the year.

Click below to find out the results of the 2017 Summer Challenge: