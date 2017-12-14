Stunning scenery is ideal for retirement living in South Ayrshire

Posted on

Retirement on the west coast of Scotland is a realistic option with Malin Court.

Sitting next to Turnberry in South Ayrshire, Malin Court caters for those who, in their later years, look to retire and live independently in a caring environment, safe in the knowledge that they will have trained care and service for the rest of their lives.

Malin Court has 28 separate flats and four en-suite nursing home rooms, all linked under one roof to the lounges, restaurant and courtyard garden.

Residents can enjoy the privacy of their own flat, the individuality of Malin Court and its hotel facilities, and the time to spend with people in a safe, warm, secure care home.

In addition to being a care home, Malin Court also provides care breaks for those who would like a short break with full residential/nursing care or those needing convalescence following a stay in hospital.

There are two rates; standard care and full care, which are reviewed annually by the committee to ensure each resident is catered for according to their needs.

Accommodation comes unfurnished, allowing the resident to completely individualise their flat to their own taste and belongings.

The flat has a large sitting room, bedroom area, kitchen and bathroom. Each flat has magnificent open aspect views of the Firth of Clyde with the Isle of Arran beyond or views of Turnberry’s famous Open golf course.

Family and friends are able to join residents in the hotel at discounted rates and can enjoy all the facilities in and around the hotel.

Experience everything from golf at Turnberry Hotel’s famous golf course, Culzean Castle and Country Park, walking and fishing and of course, since the hotel is in Ayrshire, visit the home of Robert Burns.

For more details, call 01655 331457 or click HERE.