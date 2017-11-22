Strutt & Parker launch two new properties to market

Posted on

Property experts Strutt & Parker have launched two new homes to the Scottish market.

Benefiting from stunning scenery and tranquil surroundings, both Nigg House and Dunfermline House would make the perfect family home.



Dunfermline House, Shore Road, Kingston, Morayshire – Offers Over £585,000

A stunning B listed traditional home with an abundance of period features enjoying uninterrupted views over the mouth of the River Spey towards Spey Bay and the Moray Firth.

The property is understood to date from at least the mid 17th century and was comprehensively and sympathetically renovated in the early 2000’s creating a truly magnificent, flexible home of grace and style which has retained all of its charm and a host of period features including fireplaces, hardwood flooring, raised skirting and window shutters.

Nigg House, Nigg, Tain, Ross-shire – Offers Over £375,000

A delightful, B listed former Laird’s House in a beautiful setting overlooking the Cromarty Firth and set in approximately 2.5 acres.

The property has strong historical connections with the local area which is best known for Nigg Stone, one of the most elaborate carved stones surviving from early medieval Europe. The nearby old parish church at Nigg is purported to stand on the site of an important Pictish monastery. The local area is awash with important and very interesting buildings and architecture; much of which is admired and studied by scholars all over the world.

For more information on all Strutt and Parkers’ properties, visit www.struttandparker.com.