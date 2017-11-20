Stornoway shortlisted in FutureTown design competition

Posted on

Plans for a Waterfront Walk in Stornoway have been shortlisted in Scotland’s FutureTowns design competition.

Identified as Stornoway’s ‘greatest asset’ in a plan for the town, developed earlier this year by 360 Architecture, the Waterfront Walk offers the potential for Stornoway to return to its origins in its relationship to the Waterfront, creating connections throughout the town and its surrounding areas.

Stornoway has grown up around its harbour and historically the town had an accessible waterfront with strong connections through the town centre.

The Waterfront proposals connect existing developments and strengths in the town, and open up opportunities for new development in currently under-appreciated areas.

These connections aim to fortify a sense of place and identity, making Stornoway more accessible to pedestrians and cyclists, and providing positive opportunities for visitors, residents and businesses.

Visual and surface links would be used to create a clear and defined access routes from the town to the Waterfront Walk.

Where the Waterfront Walk/Cycle Path intersects connections from the town, viewing platforms placed along the waterfront edge would create destinations and areas for activity. Stornoway has a variety of art, much of which celebrates the culture and history of the town.

As part of the Waterfront Walk, there is an opportunity to relocate Stornoway’s existing art in more celebrated locations where it can contribute to the urban landscape and the Stornoway brand.

Councillor Donald Crichton, chairman of the Sustainable Development Committee at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: ‘We are delighted that Stornoway has been shortlisted in this competition.

‘This is a great platform from which to promote our positive vision for the development of the town, and we look forward to further development and implementation of the proposals in the Stornoway Masterplan.’

A public vote is being held this week, during Scotland’s Towns Week, November 20-26, and to vote for the proposals visit: www.scotlandstowns.org/future_town_design_comp