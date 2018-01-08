Stirling Gin will forge ahead in its new premises

Posted on

Stirling’s first gin distillery has been given the go-ahead.

Stirling Gin’s plans to make a six figure investment in creating the distillery and visitor centre in Stirling have been given the green light by the Stirling Council planning department.

After having their planning permission application passed the award-winning gin company are now looking to complete the conversion of the former Old Smiddy blacksmith premises in the Lower Castlehill area of Stirling into their first self-owned production premises.

Over the last 160 years, the Victorian Blacksmiths has at various times been a church meeting hall, a radio repair shop and a blacksmiths.

SG co-owner Cameron McCann revealed the investment could break the £150,000 mark and provide up to eight new jobs.

He said: ‘To get the final green-light from Stirling Council planning department that we can proceed with our plans for The Old Smiddy is just the best news possible to start the New Year with, no doubt about it.

‘We will be making a six figure investment in the Old Smiddy and are delighted to play a part in the regeneration of such an historic part of the city and also to be putting down significant roots in our home city and growing Stirling Gin where it belongs, in Stirling.

‘So I’d like to thank Stirling Council Planning Department for processing our application so efficiently and now we can look forward to 2018 and creating something really special in our home city that will also hopefully have a positive impact on the area.

‘Obviously the Castlehill area is such an historic part of Stirling and I guess it’s maybe appropriate that we are going to be opening up the first ever distillery in the city up there.

‘Everyone at Stirling Gin is committed to making sure we become an integral part of the business community and hopefully a force for good in all the other aspects of the community we want to get involved in and support.’

But SG were delighted to discover that The Old Smiddy’s history reaches far back into medieval times after renowned local amateur historian Robin Hawthorn stepped forward.

Robin who has uncovered an 193 year-old map of the area which is believed to be the oldest existing map of Castlehill and dates back to 1824, said: ‘If you look closely at the part of the map marked Lower Castle Hill you will see the very spot where The Old Smiddy was to be located.

‘Amazingly the earliest known existence of this building could have been as part of King James V stables. It just underlines how historic Stirling is that the building stands on the site of something that may have been around for 500 years plus!

‘I know Stirling Gin are very keen to interweave Stirling’s history with their products and it’s great that a local business acknowledges how important the city’s history is.’