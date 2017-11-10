Spice up your life with a G&G this festive season

Posted on

Scottish drinkers are being encouraged to spice up their lives in the run-up to Christmas.

As the countdown to the festive season begins, Darnley’s Gin is encouraging drinkers to be more adventurous and swap their traditional G&T for something far more festive… a Darnley’s G&G.

This new seasonal Gin and Ginger serve is created with Darnley’s award-winning Spiced Gin and ginger ale, garnished with a festive flourish of clove studded orange.

Inspired by the adventurous spirit of Darnley’s Fife-based founders, the Wemyss family, Darnley’s Spiced Gin uses a distinctive blend of ten botanicals from around the world, including cloves, ginger and grains of paradise.

A contemporary London Dry style gin, its warm spicy notes from cinnamon and nutmeg make it the perfect Christmas spirit – especially when enjoyed with ginger ale.

To prove that G&Ts are no longer ‘just the tonic’ this winter, the Darnley’s team will be cropping up at a range of food and drink events, including Foodies in Edinburgh and the St Andrews Gin Fayre to invite drinkers to ditch their traditional mixer and try a spicier, warming G&G instead.

Darnley’s Gin Distillery will also be encouraging visitors to get into the Christmas spirit this season by serving up Darnley’s Spiced Gin-gerbread Biscuits.

The biscuits will be especially created by Fife’s East Neuk Cooks and flavoured with the same botanicals used in Darnley’s Spiced Gin, giving a delicious aroma and taste.

The perfect accompaniment to a Darnley’s G&G, the biscuits can also be hung on a tree or gifted to family and friends.

Darnley’s award winning spiced gin is available at Marks & Spencer stores in Scotland, bottled at 42.7 per cent with an RRP £34.

To join the G&G revolution, drinkers can recreate both the seasonal serve and gin-gerbread biscuits at home and share their experience on Twitter: #g&gchallenge and #darngoodgingerbread