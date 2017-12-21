Sixties pop art classic designs coming to Scotland

Posted on

An exciting new art exhibition organised by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London is coming to Scotland next month.

Pop Art in Print brings together over 70 works to the Dick Institute, Kilmarnock, from the outstanding collection of Pop graphics belonging to the V&A, featuring artists such as Andy Warhol, Patrick Caulfield, Richard Hamilton, Peter Blake, David Hockney, Allen Jones, Roy Lichtenstein and Ed Ruscha.

From Tuesday, January 23, prints are central to the story of Pop Art, and this exhibition presents a comprehensive and exciting view of artists working in this style from the 1960s to the early 2000s.

Inspired by commercial graphics and popular culture, the movement generated an innovative and prolific culture of printmaking. Many of the most iconic works of the genre are included alongside printed work in other media such as textiles, wallpaper and music industry posters.

As part of the exhibition there will be a family fun day on Saturday, March 3 from noon to 3pm, where you can explore the Pop Art in Print exhibition through themed, family-friendly creative workshops and drop-in activities suitable for ages three and over, celebrating the bright, colourful and bold artwork of Pop Art.

There will a Pop Art Create Corner running from noon to 3pm, suitable for children aged three years and over; Pop Art Explorers sessions from 12.15-12.45pm and 1.45-2.15pm, for ages five to 11 years, and Pop Art Printmaking sessions from 1-1.30pm and 2-3pm, for ages eight to 14 years.

All activities are free, but places are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis on the day, so arrive early to avoid disappointment.

The Pop Art in Print exhibition is free to visit and runs until Saturday, April 28 at the Dick Institute’s Main Gallery, which is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10am-6pm, Thursdays from 1-8pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am-4pm.

Pic Credits:

Pop Art 1: Poster for the U.F.O Club, London. Designed by Michael English and published by Osiris Visions Ltd, London, 1967. Screenprint E.38-1968. Collection: Victoria and Albert Museum, London, copyright The Estate of Michael English

Pop Art 2: Gerald Laing. Sandra from the series Baby Baby Wild Things, 1968. Screenprint. Circ.672-1968. Collection: Victoria and Albert Museum, London, copyright Gerald Laing Estate

Pop Art 4: Dress Fabric, ‘Soup Can’. Designed by Lloyd Johnson for Patrick Lloyd Ltd, 1973, Screen-printed silk. Circ 302-973. Collection: Collection: Victoria and Albert Museum, London, copyright Lloyd Johnson for Patrick Lloyd Ltd