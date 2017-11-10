Shetland will celebrate its find food and drink again

Posted on

Shetland’s food festival is to return in 2018 after a hugely successful event this year.

Following the Taste of Shetland Festival (formerly the Food Fair) in September, organisers Shetland Food and Drink have confirmed the date for the 2018 Taste of Shetland Festival as October 5-7.

The Festival will return to the Clickimin Leisure Centre, Lerwick, building on its continued success there.

Jill Franklin, manager of Shetland Food and Drink said: ‘Yet again we were overwhelmed with the response to the event.

‘This year was the first time we used the Taste of Shetland brand and we think that this has created a strong identity for the event.

‘Feedback was consistently good and folk talked about the great atmosphere and how established the event feels now.

‘We welcomed a more diverse range of exhibitors this year, which added even more interest, and this year’s Heritage Area focus on Grow Your Own section also proved popular.

‘We had over 3,000 people attend this year – in keeping with last year, which was great. We want the event to go from strength to strength so letting people know the date now means both visitors, exhibitors and other participants have plenty of time to plan ahead for next year.

‘We are also keen to attract people to attend from outside of Shetland, so will start publicising this date now and are looking forward to opening booking in the New Year.’

The Festival, which promotes everything food and drink in Shetland, celebrates all producers big and small.

It also hosts the Taste of Shetland Cooking Challenge which provides talented cooks with a chance to display their culinary skills whilst also putting local produce at the heart of the event.

Shetland Food and Drink is a not-for-profit organisation and supports small-scale producers and established companies.

The winner of this year’s Taste of Shetland Cookery Challenge, Susan Msalila, is travelling to Edinburgh tomorrow, (Saturday, November 11).

Her prize for winning the challenge is a trip to the Michelin-starred Martin Wishart in Leith. Susan and her family will have a meal at the restaurant and then a kitchen visit where she will meet the team. The Taste of Shetland Cooking Challenge provides talented cooks with a chance to display their culinary skills whilst also putting local produce at the heart of the event.

Meanwhile, a website promoting the Taste of Shetland is launching on on November 20 at www.tasteofshetland.com/