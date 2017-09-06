Sheila Fleet to host Glasgow Promotion event

Well-known Scottish jewellery designer Sheila Fleet crafts designer rings in classic yellow gold and in silver, and also in more unusual metals such as white gold, rose gold, palladium and platinum. Each ring is hand-finished and all diamonds and precious gemstones are individually set by hand in Sheila’s Orkney workshop.

Katy and co in Glasgow will be delighted to size your finger for a ring made to measure, specially for you. Sheila herself will be in-store on Friday 15, Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September. This is also a chance to hear the latest news about exciting developments in Scotland’s jewellery industry.

Best of all, the Glasgow team are offering 10% loyalty discount during the event. This offer excludes the Charitable Daisies but includes all Sheila’s new designs, new enamel colours, engagement and wedding rings and ring sets.