Sheila Fleet Launches New Jewellery Range

Orkney jeweller Sheila Fleet is one of Scotland’s leading designer-makers of gold, silver and platinum jewellery. Fans of Sheila’s striking designs will be pleased to hear that her new Captivate collection is now available in gorgeous Scottish Gold.

The collection is inspired by Scottish Gold caught as tiny granules in the crevices of Cononish burn flowing from the hills of Scotland’s gold mine at Tyndrum.

After starting out in a converted shed, Sheila now employs some 55 skilled craftspeople in a dedicated workshop and showroom, and Sheila Fleet Jewellery is one of Orkney’s biggest and best-known exports.

The new collection is available in nine carat yellow gold or silver and can now also be specially made to order in 18 carat Scottish Gold. For more information visit Sheila’s website.