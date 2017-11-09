Second expression released from Tullibardine’s Marquess Collection

Posted on

Tullibardine distillery has released the much anticipated second expression in the brand’s treasured Marquess Collection, The Murray (2005).

Bottled at cask strength this year, the single malt whisky has been non-chill filtered and features a profile shaped by the mineral-rich water from Perthshire’s Ochil Hills.

Following maturation in first-fill ex-bourbon casks, the expression boasts notes of vanilla ice cream, syrupy pineapple and bursts of sherbet lemon and butter biscuits.

Keith Geddes, master blender at Tullibardine Distillery said: ‘It’s fantastic to be able to bring our customers such an exquisite single malt.

‘The expression builds on the character of the collection’s first release, The Murray (2004), but brings a slightly novel flavour and finish that we’re confident people will take great pleasure in drinking.’