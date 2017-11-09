Scottish Rugby squad is given a new form of gin-spiration

Posted on

A trio of Scottish rugby internationals have worked with the Eden Mill distillery to create the official gin of Scottish Rugby.

Scottish Rugby Milk Thistle Gin has been created by Stuart Hogg, Jonny Gray and Fraser Brown from the national squad and features the flavours of cotton thistle and milk thistle, reflecting the Scottish Rugby logo, as well as juniper, black cardamom and spicy floral notes.

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, said: ‘We know that Scottish Rugby fans also happen to be massive Scottish gin fans, with 50,000 Eden Mill gin and tonics expected to be served at Scotland, Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby home games over the course of the season.

‘Now fans will be able to celebrate by buying a bottle of their favourite tipple created by their favourite players.’

The players visited St Andrews-based Eden Mill and its recently launched gin blending experience, Blendworks, where they began to identify botanicals to use in their gin. Black cardamom was a firm favourite, according to Miller, and it became essential to include this in the final recipe.

Toni Blackhurst, Scottish Rugby’s head of marketing and sponsorship, said: ‘Eden Mill is a fantastic partner and we’re delighted to be collaborating with them on the creation of the Scottish Rugby Milk Thistle Gin, as a celebration of our second year in partnership.’

Eden Mill entered into a four-year partnership with Scottish Rugby in August last year.

The newly created Scottish Rugby Milk Thistle Gin will come in bespoke bottles that include an artistic impression of the Scottish Rugby logo as well as a Scottish Rugby tartan topper.

The gin is priced at £32.50 (US $42) for a 500ml bottle and is available online now, as well as from the distillery’s onsite shop.