Scottish Field Whisky Challenge winners are all set to be revealed

WE’RE getting set to honour the makers of elite drams at this year’s Scottish Field Whisky Awards.

Our judges in the various categories had the pleasure of sampling 150 whiskies, but they had no idea which fine drams they were sampling, as all taste tests were done blind.

The ten categories are:

Whisky Under £40, with gold, silver and bronze awards; Whisky £40-£80, with gold, silver and bronze awards; Whisky over £80, with gold, silver and bronze awards; Top Independent Bottling 2017; Overall Winner from the Readers’ Panel; Whisky Bar of the Year; Distillery Visitor Experience of the Year; Overall Winners of the Summer Challenge; Top Blend of 2017; and Whisky of the Year 2017.

Janice Johnston, Scottish Field’s project manager for the Whisky Challenge, said: ‘As Scotland’s leading quality lifestyle magazine, we believe in promoting all that is good about the country we live in, and this of course includes the amazing food and drink that we produce and consume.

‘Our whisky challenge is an important part of that approach and I am happy to say is still going strong in its seventeenth year.

‘I am delighted that we continue to be associated with such an exciting and passionate industry and am hugely grateful for the support and dedication that our judges bring to the table, giving so freely of their time and experience throughout the year. This year’s panel has been no exception, and I would like to thank each and every one of them.’

The awards will be presented at Edinburgh’s Ghillie Dhu.

