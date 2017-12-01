Scots tequila is in style for the Fashion Awards

Posted on

Scotland’s first tequila company has secured the opportunity to supply one of the UK’s most prestigious fashion events, The Fashion Awards, with its super premium tequila.

UWA Tequila, which launched to the UK market in November, will supply The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski, with bottles of its platinum blanco and seven-month aged reposado expressions.

Commercial Director of the British Fashion Council, Jenico Preston said: “In the spirit of the Fashion Awards being a celebration of international innovation, talent and creativity, we are delighted to have Scottish Tequila brand UWA on board”.

The Scottish tequila company secured the opportunity to work with the British Fashion Council who run the event back in September, and look to give its A-list line up of guests a taste of the UK’s newest luxury tequila.

An industry first, the small batch craft tequila company solely ages its super premium triple distilled reposado and añejo tequilas in Speyside Single Malt Scotch whisky casks. It also produces a platinum blanco expression which is the tequila in its purest form and is made from 100% blue weber agave.

The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski will take place on Mondayat The Royal Albert Hall, and will see over 3,000 guests attend including A-list celebrities, designers, creatives, international brands and numerous others.

UWA Tequila, which specialises in ageing various expressions in unique and rare casks, will supply 60 bottles of blanco tequila for all VIP tables, and will also supply 80 bottles of its seven-month aged reposado tequila to be gifted to table hosts, award winners and the hosts presenters.

The Fashion Awards in partnership with Swarovski recognise creativity and innovation in fashion. The Fashion Awards celebrate exceptional individuals whose imagination and creativity have broken new ground in fashion globally over the past 12 months and brands and businesses that have transformed the possibilities of fashion today. The event hosted in fashion’s creative capital, London, raises money to nurture future generations of fashion talent. The BFC Education Foundation is the charitable partner to The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski.

Last year’s guests include Dame Anna Wintour, David Beckham, Gigi Hadid, Lady Gaga, Kate Moss, Jared Leto, Marilyn Manson and Tom Ford.

Michael Ballantyne, co-founder and CEO of UWA Tequila, said: ‘We’re delighted to be working with The British Fashion Council on The Fashion Awards in partnership with Swarovski. UWA Tequila was built on strong foundations of innovation and creativity, and the business is about expressing yourself and your individuality which is exactly what the fashion industry is about.

‘We’ve worked really hard on the products over the past year, and to share them at such an early stage with an event as prestigious as these awards is something we are really proud to be a part of. UWA is all about educating consumers about tequila in the modern age, and I feel our unique approach on Mexico’s favourite tipple compliments the creative and inspiring practices of the British Fashion Council. Bringing something completely different to the drinks industry this is a very exciting time for us and we hope that everyone enjoys it as much as we have enjoyed creating it.’

Visit the website www.uwatequila.com for more information about UWA Tequila.